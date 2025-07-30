Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

At meeting held on 30 July 2025The Board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 30 July 2025 has approved a capital expenditure of US $13 million for setting up a pillow manufacturing unit at Nevada, USA by its subsidiary company Welspun USA Inc. to further expand the product category in Home textile segment business in USA.
The Unit will have manufacturing capacity of 10.80 million pillows annually. The capacity would be operational by January 2026. It will give an additional revenue of approximately US $50 million at full capacity utilization. The project would be financed 70% through term loans and upto 30% will be funded by the Company.
