Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Board of Welspun Living approves capex of USD 13 million to set up unit in Nevada

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 30 July 2025

The Board of Welspun Living at its meeting held on 30 July 2025 has approved a capital expenditure of US $13 million for setting up a pillow manufacturing unit at Nevada, USA by its subsidiary company Welspun USA Inc. to further expand the product category in Home textile segment business in USA.

The Unit will have manufacturing capacity of 10.80 million pillows annually. The capacity would be operational by January 2026. It will give an additional revenue of approximately US $50 million at full capacity utilization. The project would be financed 70% through term loans and upto 30% will be funded by the Company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Innoxel Lifesciences successfully completes USFDA inspection of its Vadodara unit

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story