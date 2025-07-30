Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Ramco Systems announced the successful implementation of its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics, a leading Indian aviation services company, designing and delivering technical, operational and financial solutions to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the Indian commercial aviation and government sectors.
With modules for Maintenance, Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Quality, Contract and Quote Management and Customer Billing and Finance, Ramco Aviation Software has replaced Indamer Technics legacy systems with a single integrated solution. Indamer Technics achieved go-live and adoption within 45 days, and has already begun realizing significant benefits, including enhanced inventory accuracy and visibility, effective tracking of open orders and project progress, improvement in billing TAT and accuracy, as well as streamlined material requirements planning and consumption.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app