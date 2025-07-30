Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST
Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1253.881144.50 10 OPM %9.5811.38 -PBDT94.5287.70 8 PBT50.5545.03 12 NP36.8033.40 10

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

