JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 10.18% to Rs 36.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 1253.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1144.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1253.881144.509.5811.3894.5287.7050.5545.0336.8033.40

