Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Bharat Forge to set up advanced ring mill for aerospace applications

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Forge (BFL) will establish a new advanced ring mill dedicated to aerospace applications, following the signature of contracts with Pratt & Whitney, Canada for the supply of aerospace components. The new ring mill will be set up as part of BFL's ongoing expansion of its aerospace manufacturing capabilities. This facility is designed to produce high-performance aerospace products for aero-engine applications, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and adhering to the highest global quality and traceability standards.

Amit Kalyani, Vice-Chairman and JMD, Bharat Forge, said, We are excited to deepen our strategic relationship with Pratt & Whitney Canada through the establishment of this new ring mill. It not only reinforces our commitment to the global aerospace ecosystem but also marks a significant step in advancing India's manufacturing capabilities in high-value aerospace components.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty settles above 24,850; Sensex ends 144 pts higher; IT shares advance

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its Aviation Software at Indamer Technics

Innoxel Lifesciences successfully completes USFDA inspection of its Vadodara unit

JBM Auto consolidated net profit rises 10.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 11.97% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story