The annual inflation rate based on all India Consumer Price Index (CPI) number is 4.83% (Provisional) for the month of April, 2024 (over April, 2023). Corresponding inflation rate for rural and urban is 5.43% and 4.11%, respectively. CPI for the months of January, February and March 2024 are 5.10, 5.09 and 4.85 respectively.

