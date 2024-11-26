BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 87.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 418.59 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 87.65% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 418.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.418.59307.8419.9623.5414.7725.5911.3822.842.4419.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News