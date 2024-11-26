Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BOBCARD standalone net profit declines 87.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 418.59 crore

Net profit of BOBCARD declined 87.65% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 418.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales418.59307.84 36 OPM %19.9623.54 -PBDT14.7725.59 -42 PBT11.3822.84 -50 NP2.4419.76 -88

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

