Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 55994.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 31.65% to Rs 3174.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2411.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 55994.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55857.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 10155.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10097.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 215962.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 223202.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales55994.0055857.00 0 215962.00223202.00 -3 OPM %11.939.54 -11.0510.15 - PBDT6154.004695.00 31 21512.0020286.00 6 PBT4136.002839.00 46 13991.0013200.00 6 NP3174.002411.00 32 10155.0010097.00 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 1.5%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Rises 1.03%

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.96%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 9.99%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Drops 1.86%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.72%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Gains 1.14%

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Source Natural Foods &amp; Herbal Supplements standalone net profit declines 74.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Alna Trading &amp; Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Incon Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sashwat Technocrats reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit declines 46.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story