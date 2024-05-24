Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 55994.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 31.65% to Rs 3174.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2411.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 55994.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55857.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.57% to Rs 10155.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10097.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.24% to Rs 215962.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 223202.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
