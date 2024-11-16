Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 145.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Bodhi Tree Multimedia consolidated net profit rises 145.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 7.60% to Rs 14.01 crore

Net profit of Bodhi Tree Multimedia rose 145.21% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.60% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.0113.02 8 OPM %16.9912.60 -PBDT2.751.56 76 PBT2.661.51 76 NP1.790.73 145

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

