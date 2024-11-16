Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 78.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 36.05 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance rose 78.21% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.36.0525.009.828.363.201.742.791.421.390.78

