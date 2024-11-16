Optimus Finance consolidated net profit rises 78.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.20% to Rs 36.05 croreNet profit of Optimus Finance rose 78.21% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 44.20% to Rs 36.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.0525.00 44 OPM %9.828.36 -PBDT3.201.74 84 PBT2.791.42 96 NP1.390.78 78
