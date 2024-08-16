Bodhi Tree Multimedia reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 18.01 crore

Net loss of Bodhi Tree Multimedia reported to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 18.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18.0116.21 11 OPM %-3.3911.17 -PBDT-0.841.75 PL PBT-0.921.70 PL NP-1.011.26 PL

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

