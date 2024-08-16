Equinox India Developments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.47 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.70% to Rs 387.24 crore

Net Loss of Equinox India Developments reported to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 679.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 97.70% to Rs 387.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 195.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.387.24195.87-8.00-29.43-19.56-45.23-22.40-47.97-28.47-679.55

