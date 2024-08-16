Pavna Industries consolidated net profit declines 36.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.72% to Rs 78.84 crore

Net profit of Pavna Industries declined 36.29% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.72% to Rs 78.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.8479.4110.6210.505.888.082.935.222.233.50

