Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation consolidated net profit declines 4.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 4852.85 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation declined 4.36% to Rs 241.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 252.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 4852.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4658.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4852.854658.4619.2915.54976.67875.21887.96795.69241.68252.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News