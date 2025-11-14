Texmo Pipes & Products standalone net profit declines 49.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.25% to Rs 60.74 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products declined 49.84% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.25% to Rs 60.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.60.7460.896.528.343.994.572.242.271.543.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News