Denis Chem Lab standalone net profit declines 37.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.45% to Rs 46.17 crore

Net profit of Denis Chem Lab declined 37.39% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.45% to Rs 46.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 47.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.46.1747.829.2312.304.686.373.034.712.213.53

