Madhusudan Masala standalone net profit declines 21.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.09% to Rs 41.58 crore

Net profit of Madhusudan Masala declined 21.12% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.09% to Rs 41.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 65.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.41.5865.0613.9210.774.665.334.135.123.103.93

