RDB Infrastructure and Power standalone net profit rises 79.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of RDB Infrastructure and Power rose 79.41% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.04% to Rs 18.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.5032.484.118.874.082.274.072.273.051.70

