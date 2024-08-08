Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 222.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.13% to Rs 4212.25 crore

Net profit of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported to Rs 222.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 156.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.13% to Rs 4212.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4045.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4212.254045.3017.478.38781.58360.12704.48286.40222.29-156.17

