City Pulse Multiplex reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 1950.00% to Rs 0.41 crore

Net profit of City Pulse Multiplex reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1950.00% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.410.02 1950 OPM %75.61-150.00 -PBDT0.31-0.03 LP PBT0.25-0.03 LP NP0.25-0.03 LP

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

