Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency consolidated net profit rises 90.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 90.63% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.2.532.0522.9224.391.391.191.361.161.220.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News