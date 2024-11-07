Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 67.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.22% to Rs 16.15 crore

Net profit of Majestic Auto declined 67.25% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 59.22% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.16.1539.6045.0277.2512.2733.359.9831.167.5122.93

