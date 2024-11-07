Majestic Auto consolidated net profit declines 67.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 59.22% to Rs 16.15 croreNet profit of Majestic Auto declined 67.25% to Rs 7.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 59.22% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales16.1539.60 -59 OPM %45.0277.25 -PBDT12.2733.35 -63 PBT9.9831.16 -68 NP7.5122.93 -67
