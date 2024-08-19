Bombay Dyeing board appoints Khiroda Jena as CFO, CRO

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company said that its board has approved the appointment of Khiroda Jena as the chief financial officer and chief risk officer (CFO & CRO) and as key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company. The appointment would take effect from today, 19 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Khiroda Jena is a qualified Chartered Accountant and has completed a Group Executive Leadership Course from Ross School of Business, Michigan University in 2021. He has 24 years of experience in cross industry business facing roles into strategy, business planning, deal structuring, negotiations, project valuation, PE Funding with P&L responsibility.

He has 12 years of experience in Real Estate industry where he was responsible for multiple land dealings of high ticket size. His core competencies would be strategic financial management, business development, fund raising, deal re-structuring, project profitability, cash flow and business partnering and digital transformation.

Prior to this, he was associated with Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. as a CFO and he was also managing IT & SAP. In the past he was also associated with companies like Tata Housing Development Company Ltd. and Welspun Energy Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing offers linens, towels, home furnishings, leisure clothing, kids wear and a whole range of other products across 350+ exclusive Bombay Dyeing Retail or 2000+ multi-brand stores.

The scrip rose 0.56% to currently trade at Rs 214.20 on the BSE.

