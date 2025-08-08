Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company consolidated net profit declines 11.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.22% to Rs 377.84 crore

Net profit of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company declined 11.13% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.22% to Rs 377.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 450.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.377.84450.97-3.722.6519.0828.5711.2420.4813.8115.54

