Rasi Electrodes standalone net profit rises 15.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Rasi Electrodes rose 15.60% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.61% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.4221.257.476.211.811.351.611.151.261.09

