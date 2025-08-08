V R Films & Studios reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 2.68 crore

Net profit of V R Films & Studios reported to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.682.3134.70-16.450.79-0.510.52-0.770.52-0.85

