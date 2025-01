Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company has received reaffirmation in credit ratings and revision in outlook on long term bank facilities and fixed deposit of the company to 'Positive' from 'Stable' as under:

Total bank loan facilities rated - Rs 501 crore

Long term rating - CRISIL BBB+/ Positive (outlook revised from 'Stable', rating reaffirmed)

Short term rating - CRISIL A2+ (reaffirmed)

Rs 0.3 crore fixed deposits - CRISIL BBB+/ Positive (outlook revised from 'Stable', rating reaffirmed)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News