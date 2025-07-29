Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 10.34% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales152.94156.77 -2 OPM %10.048.66 -PBDT13.5512.31 10 PBT13.1911.93 11 NP12.2711.12 10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 5.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Citizen Infoline standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 16.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Gayatri BioOrganics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bharat Seats standalone net profit rises 38.88% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story