Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds standalone net profit rises 10.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds rose 10.34% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.44% to Rs 152.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 156.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.152.94156.7710.048.6613.5512.3113.1911.9312.2711.12

