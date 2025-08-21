Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

Bondada Engineering added 1.04% to Rs 422.85 after the company announced that it has incorporated a subsidiary under the name Bondada Dynamics.

This move marks the companys strategic entry into the defence technology sector, an area of immense strategic relevance and opportunity.

Bondada Dynamics was incorporated on 18 August 2025 in Hyderabad, Telangana, and is yet to commence business operations. The subsidiary has an authorised capital of Rs 6 crore, divided into 60 lakh equity shares, and a paid-up capital of Rs 60 lakh, comprising 6 lakh shares. Bondada Engineering holds a 70% ownership stake in the new entity.

Bondada Dynamics will operate in the defence technology sector. It will engage in activities as researchers, developers, designers, manufacturers, assemblers, exporters, importers, traders, agents, and resellers, and will provide services in maintenance and overhaul of electronic systems and printed circuit boards of all descriptions. This includes hardware, software, electrical, mechanical, and electronic subsystems, assemblies, and modules for defence, space, and civilian requirements. The company will also offer training and consultancy services related to hardware, software, FPGA, algorithm development, and various computer and electromechanical applications. It will further provide design and manufacturing services and Original Development and Manufacturing (ODM) services.

The company stated that the newly incorporated subsidiary will serve as a dedicated vehicle for its entry into the defence sector. With the Government of Indias continued focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) and the Make in India initiative in the defence and aerospace domains, the company believes that the establishment of this subsidiary will enable it to actively participate in indigenisation, cutting-edge technology development, and high-value engineering projects within the defence sector. Through Bondada Dynamics, the company aspires to establish a strong presence in defence technologies through the design, development, manufacture, and maintenance of platforms, equipment, systems, subsystems, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. It aims to leverage its proven expertise in engineering, project execution, and innovation to deliver advanced solutions for the defence ecosystem. Additionally, the company plans to collaborate with key stakeholders, research institutions, academia, and industry partners to create intellectual property and develop manufacturing technologies that significantly contribute to fulfilling the nations strategic and security objectives.