Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
To focus on defence technologies

Bondada Engineering has incorporated a subsidiary under the name Bondada Dynamics.

The newly incorporated subsidiary will serve as a dedicated vehicle for the Company's entry into the defence sector, an area of immense strategic relevance and opportunity. With the Government of India's continuing thrust on Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) and the Make in India initiative in the defence and aerospace domain, the Company firmly believes that the establishment of this subsidiary will enable it to actively participate in indigenisation, cutting-edge technology development, and high value engineering projects in the defence sector.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

