Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India Cements surged 7.86% to Rs 399.10 after its promoter, UltraTech Cement, announced an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 6.49% stake in the company.

UltraTech Cement, the promoter of India Cements, will sell up to 2.01 crore equity shares representing 6.49% of the companys equity through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on stock exchanges.

UltraTech Cement held 25.25 crore shares or 81.49% stake in India Cements as on 30 June 2025.

The share sale will be conducted in line with SEBIs OFS guidelines on BSE and NSE through the separate OFS window.

For non-retail investors, the offer opens on August 21, 2025 (T day), while retail investors can participate on August 22, 2025 (T+1 day). Non-retail investors will have the option to carry forward their unallotted bids to the second day for potential allocation from the retail portion.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share, marking an 0.54% discount to Tuesdays closing price of Rs 370 on the BSE.

By 01:50 p.m. on T-1 Day, the OFS received subscriptions for 12.29% of the base non-retail offer size (1.81 crore shares). A total of 22,24,293 bids for the shares on sale were received.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 58.47 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,024.74 crore in Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bondada Engineering incorporates new subsidiary - Bondada Dynamics

Sensex climbs 222 pts; Nifty trades tad above 25,100 level

Sammaan Capital approves bond issuance of USD 300 million

IndusInd Bank inks MoU with NSIC for extending credit to strengthen credit access for MSMEs

Hexaware Tech jumps after broker initiates 'buy'

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story