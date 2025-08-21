India Cements zooms after promoter launches OFS for 2.01 crore shares

India Cements surged 7.86% to Rs 399.10 after its promoter, UltraTech Cement, announced an offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to 6.49% stake in the company.

UltraTech Cement, the promoter of India Cements, will sell up to 2.01 crore equity shares representing 6.49% of the companys equity through an Offer for Sale (OFS) on stock exchanges.

UltraTech Cement held 25.25 crore shares or 81.49% stake in India Cements as on 30 June 2025.

The share sale will be conducted in line with SEBIs OFS guidelines on BSE and NSE through the separate OFS window.

For non-retail investors, the offer opens on August 21, 2025 (T day), while retail investors can participate on August 22, 2025 (T+1 day). Non-retail investors will have the option to carry forward their unallotted bids to the second day for potential allocation from the retail portion.

The floor price has been fixed at Rs 368 per share, marking an 0.54% discount to Tuesdays closing price of Rs 370 on the BSE. By 01:50 p.m. on T-1 Day, the OFS received subscriptions for 12.29% of the base non-retail offer size (1.81 crore shares). A total of 22,24,293 bids for the shares on sale were received. India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore in Q1 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 58.47 crore posted in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose marginally by 0.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,024.74 crore in Q1 FY26.