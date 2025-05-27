Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering secures Rs 204 cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engineering secures Rs 204 cr LoA from TGGENCO

Bondada Engineering has secured LOA from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) for setting up of 100 MWh (50MW x 2 hrs) Battery Energy Storage Systems in Telangana for 'on demand' usage under Tariff-based Global Competitive Bidding with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) under Build Own Operate at Shankarpally, Telangana near 400/220KV substation of TGTRANSCO. The value of the order is Rs 204.20 crore.

