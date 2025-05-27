Schneider Electric rallies after strong Q4 outcome

Schneider Electric Infrastructure jumped 3.91% to Rs 705 after the company's standalone net profit soared 1571.1% to Rs 55 crore while net sales rose 24.4% to Rs 587 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 73 crore in Q4 FY25, up 91.2% year-on-year, but down 50.48% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA rose 20.3% YoY to Rs 92 crore in Q4 FY25.

However, the company's standalone net profit fell 50.24% while net sales declined 31.52% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

For the full year, net profit fell 55.8% to Rs 268 crore while net sales rose 19.5% to Rs 2,637 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. PBT jumped 66.9% year-on-year to Rs 350 crore in FY25. EBITDA rose 33.5% YoY to Rs 407 crore in FY25.

The company's standalone net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 307.89 crore in FY25, higher than Rs 189.41 crore in FY24.

Schneider Electric is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity distribution including products such as distribution transformers, medium voltage switchgears, medium and low voltage protection relays and electricity distribution and automation equipment.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News