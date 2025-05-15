Sagility India Q4 PAT soars 128% YoY to Rs 183 cr

Sagility India reported consolidated net profit of Rs 182.57 crore in Q4 FY25, zoomed 127.64% as against Rs 80.20 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 22.23% YoY to Rs 1,568.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 238.99 crore in Q4 FY25, soared 157.33% as against Rs 92.87 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

In Q4 FY25, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 383.20 crore, up 22.85%, compared with Rs 311.90 crore posted in same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 24.4% in Q4 FY25 as against 24.3% in Q4 FY24.

In dollar terms, the company reported revenue of $181.8 million, while adjusted PAT stood at $27.8 million in Q4 FY25.

As of 31st March 2025, the company had 39,409 employees. Attrition improved to 32.5% in Q4 FY25 as against 30.4% in Q4 FY24.

Ramesh Gopalan, managing director and Group CEO said, FY25 has been a strong year for us, marked by consistent growth across both payer and provider market segments. Despite economic uncertainties, we have achieved healthy growth, driven by our deep domain-led approach focused on the healthcare industry and the strength of our client relationships. We are proud to now support six of the top ten US payers.

Our recent acquisition of Broadpath accelerates our expansion into mid-market health plans, supporting our drive towards a diverse mix of clients and adding new capabilities to our already extensive service portfolio. Our business model remains resilient, and I am particularly excited about our technology-enabled services. These services, which incorporate analytics, automation, and increasingly GenAI, are helping us deepen our engagement with existing clients and win new clients. Healthcare payers and providers are increasingly seeking partners who can deliver scale, savings, and transformation. Sagility is well positioned to meet these demands and deliver exceptional value.

Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, Group Chief Financial Officer added, This year, our financial performance underscores our strong operational execution and our sharp focus on optimizing cost structures and driving efficiencies through tighter controls. The BroadPath acquisition, funded entirely through internal accruals, is already showing promising early signs of cross-sell synergy.

We remain committed to delivering steady Revenue growth and margins. Above all, our commitment to long-term growth remains at the forefront of our strategy. We will continue to invest in initiatives that drive sustainable growth, ensuring that we are well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and deliver lasting value to our stakeholders.

Sagility India provides technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry. It is a pure-play healthcare focused services provider, and its clients include payers (US. health insurance companies, which finance and reimburse the cost of health services) and providers (primarily hospitals, physicians, and diagnostic and medical devices companies).

Shares of Sagility India shed 1.51% to Rs 46.35 on the BSE.

