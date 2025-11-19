Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Image
Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bondada Engineering signed a Framework Agreement with Adani Group to mark the beginning of a strategic design and construction partnership in renewable energy.

As the first tranche under this five-year strategic partnership framework, an order for 650 MW solar energy works was recently awarded to Bondada Engineering by Adani Green Energy.

Adani Group has ambitious plans to play a significant role in turning the vast stretches of barren land in the Khavda region of Kutch district into green powerhouse of the nation under GoI's RE Mission by setting up the world's largest RE plant of 30 GW capacity in their Khavda RE park, for which Adani Group selected Bondada Group as their strategic design and construction partner.

Bondada Engineering has recently crossed a major milestone of commissioning 1 GW solar energy. With about 1.8 GW solar works in progress and another 2.5 GW orders in hand in addition to 2.0 GW IPP work in Andhra Pradesh, the company is set to play a significant role in achieving the national renewal energy mission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex gains 458 pts; PSU Bank shares advance

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Adani Energy bags LoI from PFC Consulting for renewable power transmission project

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story