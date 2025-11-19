Bondada Engineering signs 5-year Framework Agreement with Adani Group

Bondada Engineering signed a Framework Agreement with Adani Group to mark the beginning of a strategic design and construction partnership in renewable energy.

As the first tranche under this five-year strategic partnership framework, an order for 650 MW solar energy works was recently awarded to Bondada Engineering by Adani Green Energy.

Adani Group has ambitious plans to play a significant role in turning the vast stretches of barren land in the Khavda region of Kutch district into green powerhouse of the nation under GoI's RE Mission by setting up the world's largest RE plant of 30 GW capacity in their Khavda RE park, for which Adani Group selected Bondada Group as their strategic design and construction partner.