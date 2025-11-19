Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, Physicswallah Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2025.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 11.65% to Rs 54.02 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2211 shares in the past one month.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 169.94. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 245.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 651.34 lakh shares in the past one month. Physicswallah Ltd tumbled 9.12% to Rs 141.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 122.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 297.09 lakh shares in the past one month. Diffusion Engineers Ltd shed 8.98% to Rs 315.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9609 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3805 shares in the past one month.