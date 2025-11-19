Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Oil India inks technology service agreement with TotalEnergies

Nov 19 2025
To collaborate on exploration activities in Deep and Ultra-deepwater Offshore frontiers of Indian Basins

Oil India (OIL) and TotalEnergies inked a Technology Service Agreement on 19 November 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen strategic collaboration for exploration activities in Deep and Ultra-deepwater Offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary Basins, including the stratigraphic wells as mandated by the Govt. of India.

The agreement puts in place a framework to leverage TotalEnergies' world-class expertise in Deep & Ultradeep water exploration value chain across OIL's current & future Offshore portfolio. It includes the ongoing appraisal programme of gas find in the shallow Offshore Blocks in Andaman Basin, exploration in OIL's OALP-IX Ultradeep water Blocks in Mahanadi & Krishna Godavari Basins. It also covers evaluation of opportunities under ongoing OALP X / future bid rounds and provide support during stratigraphic well drilling initiative in offshore Category-II & III Basins.

The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in OIL's commitment to pursue exploration in offshore frontiers towards possible hydrocarbon discovery and secure sustainable energy future for India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

