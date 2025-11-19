Concord Control Systems gains after arm bags Rs 19-cr Indian Railways order

Concord Control Systems added 2.62% to Rs 2,173 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a Rs 19.17-crore order from Indian Railways for the supply, installation and commissioning of a Loco wireless control system.

The contract, awarded by a domestic entity, is slated for completion within 7 months.

The company clarified that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the deal does not fall under related-party transactions.

The order further strengthens Concord Control Systems position in the railway automation and safety solutions segment, aligning with the governments ongoing rail modernization drive.