Bondada Engineering unit receives work orders worth Rs 316.82 cr

Bondada Engineering unit receives work orders worth Rs 316.82 cr

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Bondada Engineering announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Managed Services has received work orders from Reliance Projects & Property Management Services aggregating Rs 316.82 crore. The details of the orders include:

1. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Facility

2. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Fiber & FTTx

3. TG_Main SP O&M Contract_Tower

Yearly contract value Rs. 1,05,60,98,466/- (including GST)

Periodicity of the contract 3 Years Contract Period 01st Jul 2024 to 30th Jun 2027

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

