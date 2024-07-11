Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UCO Bank reviews benchmark rates and MCLRs

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
UCO Bank has reviewed the benchmark rates and decided for revision in MCLR (Overnight/Six month) and TBLR, as detailed hereunder:
MCLR Tenor

Revised Rate (with effect from 11.07.2024)

Overnight

8.15%

One month

8.30%

Three month

8.50%

Six month

8.75%

One year

8.90%

Other Benchmark Rates

Benchmark Rate TBLR (3 month)-w.e.f - 11.07.2024 6.85% TBLR (6 month)- w.e.f- 11.07.2024 6.95% TBLR (12 month)- w.e.f - 11.07.2024 7.00% Repo Linked Rate - UCO Float 9.30% Base Rate 9.60% BPLR 14.25%

The revised (Overnight/Six month) and TBLR is effective from 11 July 2024. Other Benchmark rates viz. MCLR (One month/Three month/One year), Repo Linked rate, Base Rate and BPLR remain unchanged.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

