Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bondada receives its second order worth Rs 816 cr from NTPC Group

Bondada receives its second order worth Rs 816 cr from NTPC Group

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Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
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Bondada Engineering has received a prestigious Notification of Award (NOA) from NTPC Green Energy for execution of Balance of System (BOS) works for a 600 MW for Block - 1 & Block - 3 Solar PV Project at Fatehgarh, Rajasthan.

The project will be executed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and includes Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services for a period of three (3) years.

This marks the second order received from the NTPC Group, taking the cumulative order inflow to approximately Rs 1,207 crore with a total cumulative capacity nearing ~1 GW.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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