Borosil allots 47.16 lakh equity shares to QIBs

Borosil has allotted 47,16,981 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 318 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 317 per equity share) which takes into account discount of 4.14% to the floor price of Rs 331.75 per equity share aggregating to Rs 149.99 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of shares, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 11,92,99,076 consisting of 11,92,99,076 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

