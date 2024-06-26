Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MIC Electronics hits the roof after receiving letter of completion from Ratlam railway

MIC Electronics hits the roof after receiving letter of completion from Ratlam railway

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
MIC Electronics was locked in 5% upper circuit to Rs 74.66 after the company announced that it has received letter of completion from Ratlam division of western railway zone for completion of three projects.

The project was included replacement 05 lines of train display boards on a codal basis in Indore. It also provided new CGS boards at NMH PF 02, train display boards, and GPS clocks at 33 stations under MEA. Additionally, the firm were replaced train display boards at 7 stations, at a glance display boards at 4 stations, and replacement Analog/GPS clocks at 67 stations.

MIC Electronics is a global leader in the design, development & manufacturing of LED Video Displays, high-end electronic and telecommunication equipment and development of telecom software.

The company reported standalone net profit of Rs 49.59 crore in Q4 FY24, steeply higher than Rs 2.43 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 22.96 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 2.96 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

The scrip hit 52-week high at Rs 74.66 in intraday today.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

