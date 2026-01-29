Borosil Renewables reports turnaround Q3 numbers

Borosil Renewables reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 26.75 crore in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 8.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 390.46 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

Total expenses fell 28.38% YoY to Rs 292.59 crore in Q3 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 85.35 crore (down 11.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses fell 54.84% YoY to Rs 24.18 crore during the period under review.

During Q3 FY26, the company reported a profit before exceptional items of Rs 105.59 crore, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 32.02 crore in Q3 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 16.66 crore in Q3 FY26.