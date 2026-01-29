GPT Infraprojects - RVNL JV bags Northern Railway order of Rs 1,201 cr

GPT Infraprojects has been declared L1 in order valued at Rs. 1,201.4 crore in joint venture with Rail Vikas Nigam on 28 January 2026, wherein its share is 40% i.e. Rs. 480.6 crore. The contract entails the design and construction of New Rail cum Road Bridge No 11 over River Ganga, 50 mtrs downstream of the existing old Malviya Bridge near Kashi Railway Station including sub structure and superstructure of the Bridge (8x108.5m + 2x103.3m Open Web Steel Girder) for four line tracks on lower deck and six lane Road on upper deck, including Railway and Road approaches as per GAD along with associated OHE Works and General Electric works in Lucknow Division of Northern Railway at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India

