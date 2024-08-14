Borosil Scientific standalone net profit rises 54.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.17% to Rs 93.40 croreNet profit of Borosil Scientific rose 54.05% to Rs 6.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.17% to Rs 93.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales93.4079.71 17 OPM %11.737.88 -PBDT12.867.02 83 PBT8.663.65 137 NP6.474.20 54
