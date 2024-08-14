Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 33.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.21% to Rs 569.13 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure declined 33.31% to Rs 67.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.21% to Rs 569.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 556.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.569.13556.8020.4028.20123.10154.42110.60143.0967.58101.34

