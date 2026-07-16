Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 41140, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.97% slide in NIFTY and a 11.59% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41140, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24115.45. The Sensex is at 77391.23, up 0.27%.Bosch Ltd has added around 4.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26645.1, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9138 shares today, compared to the daily average of 42317 shares in last one month.