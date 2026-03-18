Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 31110, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 31110, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 23785.75. The Sensex is at 76784.54, up 0.94%. Bosch Ltd has slipped around 11.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25117.1, up 1.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9408 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23087 shares in last one month. The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 31140, up 1.3% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 12.89% in last one year as compared to a 3.83% jump in NIFTY and a 20% jump in the Nifty Auto index. The PE of the stock is 39.09 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.