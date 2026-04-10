Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 37410, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 41.92% in last one year as compared to a 5.18% jump in NIFTY and a 29.26% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 37410, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 24011.35. The Sensex is at 77413.31, up 1.02%. Bosch Ltd has gained around 17.96% in last one month.