Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.40 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 63.97% to Rs 0.49 crore

Net profit of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 15.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 32.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 63.97% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 181.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 37.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.38% to Rs 2.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.491.36 -64 2.852.89 -1 OPM %-3108.16-2122.79 --9588.42-1358.13 - PBDT29.30-29.11 LP -229.87-39.40 -483 PBT29.30-29.11 LP -229.87-39.40 -483 NP15.40-32.03 LP -181.39-37.93 -378

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

